Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

