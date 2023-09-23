NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $67.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

