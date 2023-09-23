Level Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

REET opened at $21.77 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.