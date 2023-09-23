Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Stock Position Raised by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2,727.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 43,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

