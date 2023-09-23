Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 6,731 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

AVEM opened at $53.41 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

