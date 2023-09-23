Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIS opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

