1,821 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

