Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VBR opened at $158.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

