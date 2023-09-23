Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 437.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

