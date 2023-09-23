Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after acquiring an additional 102,291 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN opened at $372.95 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

