Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $19,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

