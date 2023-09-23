Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Up 5.4%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.70. 67,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 135,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,407,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,629,000 after buying an additional 339,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 97,525 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,952,000 after buying an additional 769,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

