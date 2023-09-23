Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.39

Shares of Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Air China Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

