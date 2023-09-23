Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.57

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 2418208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 217,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

