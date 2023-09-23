Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Shares Down 22.2%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 28,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 44,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Angkor Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.52.

About Angkor Resources

(Get Free Report)

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angkor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angkor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.