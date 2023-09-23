Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Up 3.2%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.33. 403,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,224,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Get Insmed alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.