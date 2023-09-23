Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shoe Carnival has increased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $294.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCVL

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.