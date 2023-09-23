Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.13

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 1159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 95.02% and a negative net margin of 1,189.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

