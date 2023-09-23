Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.62

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 1270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.