Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 6.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 1,739,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,840,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.77.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

