Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.20

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.20 and last traded at $107.96, with a volume of 44097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.

Li Ning Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10.

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

