Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $106.20

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.20 and last traded at $107.96, with a volume of 44097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.45.
Li Ning Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10.
Li Ning Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Li Ning
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.