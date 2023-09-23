Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Up 4%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 330,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 752,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TNGX

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 495,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,508,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,560,000 after purchasing an additional 425,250 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.