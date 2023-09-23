Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.91

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 265049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.