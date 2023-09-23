Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Down 6.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 788,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,571,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

