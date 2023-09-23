DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $4.73 on Friday. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DALN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DallasNews in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

