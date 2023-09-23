DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
DallasNews Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $4.73 on Friday. DallasNews has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.
DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 61.93% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter.
About DallasNews
DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.
