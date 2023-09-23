Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.53 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 125,523 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

