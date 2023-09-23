Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Shares Up 66.7%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) was up 66.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 104,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 33,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tesoro Minerals Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

