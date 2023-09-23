Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.52

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 147284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Nidec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Nidec had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

