Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.