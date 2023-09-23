Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.
Independent Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.
Independent Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $91.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank
Institutional Trading of Independent Bank
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after buying an additional 688,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,484,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.