Threshold Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $184.25 million and $5.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,009,327,021.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01840032 USD and is up 2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,666,229.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

