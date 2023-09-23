Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$14.06 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$17.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$908.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$208.44 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8699088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

