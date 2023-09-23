SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $220.51 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $220.51 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016706 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,583.27 or 1.00015315 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,684,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,324,917,189.0618732 with 1,232,684,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.17972656 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $11,642,890.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

