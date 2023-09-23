HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT (ASX:HCW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Kelly O’Dwyer acquired 21,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$31,221.40 ($20,142.84). 23.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthCo Healthcare and Wellness REIT operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning healthcare and wellness property assets in Australia. It invests in a portfolio of healthcare property assets, including hospitals, aged care, childcare, government, life sciences and research, primary care, and wellness property assets, as well as other healthcare and wellness property adjacencies.

