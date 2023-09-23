iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.306 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of TSE XMV opened at C$37.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.93. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$33.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44.

