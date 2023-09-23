Ag Growth International Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.20. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

