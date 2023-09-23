Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of -25.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Trinseo to earn ($0.69) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -5.8%.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 70.09%. The company had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Phillip Stasse bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares in the company, valued at $938,357.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Trinseo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

