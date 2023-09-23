World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

World Kinect has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect World Kinect to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

World Kinect Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.41.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that World Kinect will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after acquiring an additional 146,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after buying an additional 538,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in World Kinect by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after buying an additional 282,839 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 50,962 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WKC. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut shares of World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

