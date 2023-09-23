BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $365.05 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $365.05 million and $14.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002515 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002247 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003516 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $15,372,004.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

