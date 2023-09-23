BitTorrent-New Market Cap Hits $365.05 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $365.05 million and $14.59 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009506 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001479 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002834 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003516 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
