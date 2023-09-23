Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $6.92 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

