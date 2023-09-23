Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $49,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 3,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $393,280.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $90,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,752.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,142 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,699. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.