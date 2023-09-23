Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 987 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG opened at $146.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

