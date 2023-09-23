Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after buying an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $68.63 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.18 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

