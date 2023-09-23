ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

