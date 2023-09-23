53,911 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OGN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

