Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,210 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 299.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in International Paper by 104.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

