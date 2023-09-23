iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.