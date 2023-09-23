Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

TFX opened at $204.02 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

