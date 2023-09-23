Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after buying an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GS opened at $327.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average of $330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

