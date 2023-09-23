Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.50 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

