Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $510.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $568.47. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

